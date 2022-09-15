Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys 604 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,392 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,057,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONEY opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average of $96.66. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $105.47.

