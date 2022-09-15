Insight Advisors LLC PA Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,774 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after buying an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after buying an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $107.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.42.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.