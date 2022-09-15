Insight Advisors LLC PA Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $91.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

