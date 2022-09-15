Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $3.04 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $396.65 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $405.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.72.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

