Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 148.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

NYSE:WM opened at $171.73 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

