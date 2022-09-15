Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $573,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,174 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 393,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $53,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.9% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 4,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 13.0% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $112.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.69. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $185.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

