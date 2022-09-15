Insight Advisors LLC PA Takes $421,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.8 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $258.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

