Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %

MRK stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.17. 211,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,755,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

