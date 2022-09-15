Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Huntington National Bank grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,131,000 after buying an additional 94,622 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,154,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.55. 48,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,801. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.