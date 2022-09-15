Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 437.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.07. 2,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,901. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.53. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.51 and a beta of 0.76.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.67.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.