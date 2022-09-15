Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $348.97. The stock had a trading volume of 63,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,053. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.90. The stock has a market cap of $116.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

