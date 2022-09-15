Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 249 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 240,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,899,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $81,546,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.32. 23,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.