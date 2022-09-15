Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 284 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 14.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC increased its position in Progressive by 0.4% in the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

PGR stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.99. 50,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,112. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $129.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

