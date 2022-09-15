Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 9,229 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,229 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 0.7% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 131,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 36,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN remained flat at $20.90 during trading on Thursday. 88,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,279,568. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17.

