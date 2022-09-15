Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF comprises 0.7% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,137.1% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 88,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,831,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,731,000 after buying an additional 249,213 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,079,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.76. 78,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,219. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.98. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $63.22.

