Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.25

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$22.25 and last traded at C$204.04, with a volume of 254349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$203.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFC shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$214.21.

The company has a market cap of C$35.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$190.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$184.77.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.84 by C$4.45. The firm had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intact Financial Co. will post 13.0401721 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total value of C$779,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at C$5,097,871.05. In other news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total value of C$779,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at C$5,097,871.05. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total value of C$66,986.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,710,261.04.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

