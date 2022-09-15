Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Up to $16.08

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.08, but opened at $16.53. Intapp shares last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,814,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.