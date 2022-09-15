Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Up to $16.08

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTAGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.08, but opened at $16.53. Intapp shares last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Intapp Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,814,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.