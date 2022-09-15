Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 49,672 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 137,132 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in Intel by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 27,771 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.87. 916,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,035,012. The firm has a market cap of $118.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.