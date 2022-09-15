Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,711 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after buying an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after buying an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.95. 1,529,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,035,012. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

