Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.18 million.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,953. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.23. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on IPAR shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,801 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,936,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 1,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,413 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 88,437 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 6,051.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

