International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Short Interest Up 1,900.0% in August

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

International Stem Cell Stock Down 20.5 %

OTCMKTS:ISCO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. International Stem Cell has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.57.

International Stem Cell Company Profile

International Stem Cell Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products in North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell.

