Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.11.

Several brokerages have commented on IIP.UN. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$12.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.73. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.50 and a 1-year high of C$18.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.60.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

(Get Rating)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.