Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Offit Capital Advisors LLC

Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after buying an additional 919,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,964,000 after acquiring an additional 210,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after buying an additional 336,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 103,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,108 shares of company stock worth $22,650,291 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded down $12.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $424.63. 20,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,620. The stock has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $439.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

