Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $570.61.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $14.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $422.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $439.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.35.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,108 shares of company stock worth $22,650,291 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 833.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Intuit by 24.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

