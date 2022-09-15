Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Position Lifted by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 353,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 121,313 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,380. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $21.61.

