Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $541,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 79,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 486,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.70. 56,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,544. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $23.20.

