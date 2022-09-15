Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Down 86.1% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the August 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ BSMT traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $22.64. 2,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $26.26.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
