Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Down 86.1% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the August 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BSMT traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $22.64. 2,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $26.26.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMT. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $249,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 100.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.