Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) Trading Down 4.2%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.38 and last traded at $36.45. 21,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 56,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11.
