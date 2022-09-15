Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) Trading Down 4.2%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.38 and last traded at $36.45. 21,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 56,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.