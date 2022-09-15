Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,561 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,066,000 after buying an additional 1,415,709 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,335 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,473. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

