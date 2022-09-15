Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 15th (BLN, CCGGY, CUB, DCHPF, DOO, DR, HCG, IDEXY, LBTSF, RANJY)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, September 15th:

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.00.

Get Blackline Safety Corp alerts:

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78).

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB)

had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$0.85 to C$0.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33).

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$125.00 to C$132.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$126.00 to C$127.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$135.00 to C$138.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$114.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) was given a C$11.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from €20.50 ($20.92) to €21.50 ($21.94). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from €12.00 ($12.24) to €10.00 ($10.20). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.25.

WildBrain (TSE:WILD) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$3.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WildBrain (TSE:WILD) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.