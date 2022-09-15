Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 15th (BLN, CCGGY, CUB, DCHPF, DOO, DR, HCG, IDEXY, LBTSF, RANJY)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, September 15th:

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.00.

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78).

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$0.85 to C$0.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33).

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$125.00 to C$132.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$126.00 to C$127.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$135.00 to C$138.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$114.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) was given a C$11.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from €20.50 ($20.92) to €21.50 ($21.94). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from €12.00 ($12.24) to €10.00 ($10.20). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.25.

WildBrain (TSE:WILD) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$3.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WildBrain (TSE:WILD) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29).

