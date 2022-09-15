ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Short Interest Down 63.8% in August

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the August 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ioneer Price Performance

IONR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. 3,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,081. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23. ioneer has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

ioneer Company Profile

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. It owns 100% interest in the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018. ioneer Ltd was incorporated in 2001 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

