Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Sells $20,493.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONSGet Rating) EVP Eric Swayze sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $20,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,188.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of IONS stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.13 and a beta of 0.64. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $108,346,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,392,000 after buying an additional 1,340,284 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,056,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,375,000 after buying an additional 705,586 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after buying an additional 593,051 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after buying an additional 479,900 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.