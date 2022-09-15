IPD Group Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:IPG)

IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Sunday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 18th.
IPD Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
IPD Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for IPD Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPD Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.