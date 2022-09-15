IPD Group Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:IPG)

IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Sunday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 18th.

IPD Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get IPD Group alerts:

IPD Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

IPD Group limited distributes electrical equipment in Australia. The company offers power distribution, industrial and motor control, automation and industrial communication, power monitoring, and other products under the ABB, Elsteel, Emerson, and Red Lion brand names. It also provides installation and commissioning, calibration and testing, maintenance and repair, and refurbishment services.

Receive News & Ratings for IPD Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPD Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.