IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Lowered to $235.00 at Barclays

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $275.00.

NYSE IQV opened at $209.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.30. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

