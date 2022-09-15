iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Down 82.7% in August

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the August 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.24. The stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.15 and a 52-week high of $82.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.04.

Get iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.03% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.