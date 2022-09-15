iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG) Stock Price Down 1.7%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.15 and last traded at $66.15. 2,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 7,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.27.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.04.

