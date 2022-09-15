iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $98.65 and last traded at $98.89. Approximately 5,086,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 8,738,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.45.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.75.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.