iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Acquired by American Trust

American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,503 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,777,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,992,000 after purchasing an additional 67,563 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,167,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,648,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 641,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,410,000 after purchasing an additional 63,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 514,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,002,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS USHY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,015,793 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.71.

