iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Purchased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USHY. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 268.6% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USHY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.02. 4,015,793 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.