iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.73 and last traded at $55.80. Approximately 1,866,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,412,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.74.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.69.
