iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Bought by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITOT traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.90. The company had a trading volume of 163,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,980. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.70.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.