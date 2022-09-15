iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the August 15th total of 303,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 720,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.08. The stock had a trading volume of 334,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,285. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.51.

