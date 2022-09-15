iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.72 and last traded at $68.95. 478,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 688,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.39.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.51.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.