iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.72 and last traded at $68.95. 478,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 688,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.39.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.51.
