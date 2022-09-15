iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after buying an additional 165,882 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.03. The company had a trading volume of 32,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,064,689. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.39. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.29.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

