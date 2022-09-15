iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Boosted by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,084,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,911,000 after acquiring an additional 235,153 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.91. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $108.91.

