iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1,013.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,410,000 after acquiring an additional 283,788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,293,000 after acquiring an additional 160,786 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,946,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,388,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS IGV traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $280.80. 1,437,725 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.87.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

