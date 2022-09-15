iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $22,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.35. 1,819,932 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33.

