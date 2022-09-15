iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:IGF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:IGF – Get Rating) fell 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.47 and last traded at $47.68. 1,407,937 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 449,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.76.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.64.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.