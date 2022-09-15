iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.91

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.91 and last traded at $32.04, with a volume of 36834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.90.

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $997,128,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,765,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,918 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $172,552,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

