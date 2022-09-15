iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTE) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTE – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.10. 110,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 97,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.